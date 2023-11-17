The Internet Reacts to Drake's "Wick Man" Diss Track

Drake’s Scary Hours became a trilogy on Thursday night and brought with it a number of swiftly zeroed-in-on lyrics, including a moment on the John Wick franchise-referencing “Wick Man" that many have interpreted as another Pusha T subliminal.

The song, produced by The Alchemist, sees the 6 God marveling at the “empty clips” caused by all the “shots” being fired his way. In the first verse, the “Summer Games” sequel denier eventually looks back on unnamed individuals who were “joking about some tick, tick.”