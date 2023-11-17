The Internet Reacts to Drake's "Wick Man" Diss Track

Drake’s Scary Hours became a trilogy on Thursday night and brought with it a number of swiftly zeroed-in-on lyrics, including a moment on the John Wick franchise-referencing “Wick Man" that many have interpreted as another Pusha T subliminal.
The song, produced by The Alchemist, sees the 6 God marveling at the “empty clips” caused by all the “shots” being fired his way. In the first verse, the “Summer Games” sequel denier eventually looks back on unnamed individuals who were “joking about some tick, tick.”
Listeners have linked the mention of "tick, tick" to Pusha's 2018 Drake diss track "The Story of Adidon," which saw the former GOOD Music president mocking producer Noah “40” Shebib in connection with his multiple sclerosis diagnosis, like so:
"OVO 40, hunched over like he 80—tick, tick, tick
How much time he got? That man is sick, sick, sick"
In "Wick Man," Drake goes on to mock "that rapper," again without naming names, for being "broke as fuck" and "a statistic."
"Man, I remember n****s was jokin' about some tick, tick
And now that rapper broke as fuck, that boy statistic"
Unlike past entries in the Scary Hours series, the trilogy-making chapter arrived in the form of an expansion to Drake's most recent Billboard 200 chart-topper, For All the Dogs. Ahead of the Dogs unveiling in October, fans were quick to assume that opening track "Virginia Beach" would end up being a direct Pusha T diss; however, this was ultimately proven to not be the case.
Still, the project featured plenty of perceived subliminals, with a chunk of the ensuing coverage focusing on what some believed to be Rihanna shade on the song "Fear of Heights."
For more Dogs talk, including other instances of possible Pusha references, see here.