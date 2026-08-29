Dolly Parton Cover Drama Forces AJ Rebollo to Quit Metal Band Bad Wolves

"In short, I can no longer in good faith remain a member and co-sign the decisions constantly being made FOR this band by the label, among other issues I have with the inner workings of the business," he wrote.

On Friday (August 28), Rebollo took to Instagram to announce that he made the decision to "step away" from the band for numerous reasons, but the "final nail in the coffin" being the band's label deciding to put out their cover of Parton's "Jolene" — which they originally intended to record as a duet with the late country singer — against their wishes.

Dolly Parton 's death earlier this week has affected many in the music industry, but not in the way it has Bad Wolves guitarist AJ Rebollo.

"I have been at odds with one too many decisions being made for the band for quite some time, but the final nail in the coffin was the label's decision to move forward with the upcoming Dolly Parton cover, after we blatantly expressed our opposition," he continued. "We, as an entity, told the label we had no interest in releasing the cover after learning of Dolly's unfortunate passing as her collaboration on the song was no longer a possibility, and we felt it would (understandably) be interpreted as somewhat of a capitalization on her passing from an outside perspective."

Despite the band’s opposition to releasing the cover, which could be seen as a cynical opportunity to profit off of Parton's death, the band's label announced the cover was on the way. He accused Better Noise Music of acting with "ill intent" by proceeding with their decision to release the cover, despite him and other members of the band voicing their concern.

Better Noise Music announced that the song will be released on Monday (August 31), with proceeds going towards Parton's Imagination Library initiative.

The fallout among Bad Wolves comes not long after Parton passed away at the age of 80 following a battle with cancer.