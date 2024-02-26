'Free Palestine!': U.S. Airman Dies After Setting Himself on Fire Outside Israel Embassy to Protest Genocide

Content warning: This article contains graphic images and footage.

An active-duty member of the United States Air Force has died after setting himself on fire in front of the Embassy of Israel in Washington, D.C. while screaming “Free Palestine!”

The self-immolation protest occurred on Sunday afternoon at around 1:00 p.m. local time, per D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department. In footage shared by independent reporter Talia Jane, Aaron Bushnell—a 25-year-old airman from San Antonio, Texas—is seen telling the camera that this act is being done in protest of the ongoing violence in Gaza.

“I am an active-duty member of the United States Air Force and I will no longer be complicit in genocide," Bushnell said. "I’m about to engage in an extreme act of protest. But compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, it’s not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal.”

At this point, Bushnell is seen dumping a liquid over his body.

“Free Palestine,” he says before setting himself on fire as people are heard in the background starting to approach. He repeats “Free Palestine!” several more times, eventually screaming it as his body burns.

Officers are then heard screaming at Bushnell to get on the ground despite the fact that he is on fire. Later into the video, a cop is seen pointing his gun at Bushnell, again despite the fact that he is on fire and on the ground.

“I don’t need guns! I need fire extinguishers!” one responding official is heard shouting.