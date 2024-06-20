Broccoli City Festival Partners With Converse for 2024 Fest

Ahead of the Broccoli City Festival kicking off in Washington D.C. next month, the organizers behind the event have announced a partnership with Converse to empower communities and promote creativity.

The iconic footwear brand is the official sponsor of the festival, which will take place at the Audi Field on July 27 and 28. As part of the partnership, Broccoli City Festival 2024 will introduce the Converse Fast-Lane to allow attendees wearing Converse to head onto the festival grounds earlier.

There will also be the Converse Kick-Cam, which will offer attendees the opportunity to be spotlighted and receive rewards ranging from food and beverage vouchers to VIP upgrades.

"We are excited to partner with Converse, a brand that shares our dedication to creative arts and community empowerment," said Broccoli City co-founder Marcus Allen. "This partnership will enhance the festival experience for our attendees and create lasting, positive cultural impacts."

Rodney Rambo, VP of Global Marketing at Converse, added, "The Broccoli City Festival is all about community, creativity, and inclusivity—values our brand is passionate about."

The lineup for Broccoli City this year includes Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, PartyNextDoor, Kaytranada, Sexyy Red, Lil Yachty and the Concrete Family, Teezo Touchdown, and Key Glock. There will also be various live experiences, including Trapsoul Karaoke hosted by Bryston Tiller.