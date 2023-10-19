Billie Eilish Acknowledges Lil Yachty's Lyric About Her Breasts on "Another Late Night"

Billie Eilish has caught on to Lil Yachty's lyric about her on the Drake collaboration "Another Late Night."
In an Instagram carousel post shared on Wednesday, Oct. 18, Eilish gave fans a back tattoo reveal and a look at what she's been up to recently. The second slide, however, includes a screenshot of Yachty's verse on the For All the Dogs track. "She had big tits like Billie Eilish but she couldn't sing," reads the Apple Music screenshot. Eilish didn't comment on the song beyond the screenshot, however, so it's difficult to tell if she approves or not.
In the past, Eilish has spoken out against people making comments about her body. In a post shared on Instagram earlier this year, she criticized people who took issue with her presenting a more feminine style as of late.
"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i’d be hotter if i acted like a woman,” Eilish wrote. “And now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout.. and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest bla blah… you guys are true idiots. LOL. i can be BOTH you fucking bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST! ... You guys are true idiots."
The 21-year-old singer-songwriter spoke about her image transformation with Vogue in 2021, in which she preemptively responded to what she thinks people would say about the accompanying photoshoot featuring her in a corset and a catsuit. “If you’re about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn’t you show your actual body?’” she said. "It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, fuck it—if you feel like you look good, you look good.”
Yachty's lyrics on "Another Late Night" isn't the only verse of his to get people talking recently. In a song preview on Drake's OVO Sound Radio earlier this month, the rapper alluded to never committing to a collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert, which fans perceived as a diss. "U guys r so delusional," wrote Yachty in a tweet that has since been deleted. "U n***as go around living your life acting like u know us... shit is od weird y'all be grown men too... on here tryna piece shit together. don't be knowin nothing, get a job."