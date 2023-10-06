Lil Yachty Says He Didn’t Diss Lil Uzi in Song Played on Drake’s Radio Show, Calls Grown Men ‘Gay’ for Speculating

In a series of tweets shared on Friday, Oct. 6, Lil Yachty has shut down claims he dissed Lil Uzi Vert in a new song premiered on Drake's OVO Sound Radio.

"U guys r so delusional," wrote Yachty in a tweet that has since been deleted. "U n***as go around living your life acting like u know us... shit is od weird y'all be grown men too... on here tryna piece shit together. don't be knowin nothing, get a job."