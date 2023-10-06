Lil Yachty Says He Didn’t Diss Lil Uzi in Song Played on Drake’s Radio Show, Calls Grown Men ‘Gay’ for Speculating

In a series of tweets shared on Friday, Oct. 6, Lil Yachty has shut down claims he dissed Lil Uzi Vert in a new song premiered on Drake's OVO Sound Radio.
"U guys r so delusional," wrote Yachty in a tweet that has since been deleted. "U n***as go around living your life acting like u know us... shit is od weird y'all be grown men too... on here tryna piece shit together. don't be knowin nothing, get a job."
One person retweeted the comment and added, "rappers will clearly diss another rapper publicly & backpedal when they get called out on it." Yachty responded in another since-deleted comment. "I didn't diss him, I said we won't collab because we're not friends," Yachty wrote. "We aren't... we are cordial. Y'all r gay."
Speculation regarding issues between Yachty and Uzi kicked off after the OVO Sound Radio show included a laid-back track in which Lil Boat appears to say he's not friends with the Pink Tape artist. "Do the right thing like you're friends with Mookie," he raps in the unreleased track. "No matter how bad they want the collab I ain't friends with," he continues, trailing off with a line that seemingly alludes to Lil Uzi Vert.
The two rappers have only collaborated on the XXL Freshman Cypher in 2016 and a remix for HoodRich Pablo Juan's "Zobamambafoo" in 2017. Outside of that, there's no indication they have any sort of working relationship. However, Yachty insists they're "cordial," and the reference in the track is just a playful teasing of fans who want to see them hop on a song together.