Bhad Bhabie Throws Valentine's Day Themed Baby Shower

Bhabie announced in mid-December that she was expecting a baby girl. She creatively revealed the gender on IG, posting a photoshoot of her seated on a motorcycle and looking back toward pink smoke. “It’s a girl,” she wrote in the since-deleted post.

Last April, she suggested she and Le Vaughn were getting serious when they got matching tattoos. She got his name inked on her chest and “1111” on her neck, for his birthday—and he got her first and middle name tattooed on his neck. When fans had questions about the tattoos, Bhabie said, "I love that man whether y'all like it or not, y’all gonna talk regardless."