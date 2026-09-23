Taylor Swift Drops Another Huge Announcement — And It Has Fans Talking

Key Takeaways
- Taylor Swift announced The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, an expanded edition featuring four new songs, including the single “Patient Zero,” arriving Friday, Sept. 25.
- Swift said she wrote the tracks in Sweden with Max Martin and Shellback after The Life of a Showgirl scored the biggest first week for an album in history.
- She described the new music as “born out of pure gratitude” for fans’ support, and the announcement drew nearly 3 million Instagram likes within hours.
Taylor Swift isn't done surprising her fans. One day after announcing a brand-new single, she's revealed that even more new music is on the way as part of an expanded edition of The Life of a Showgirl.
On Tuesday, Swift announced that she'd be dropping a new single on Friday, Sept. 25. The song is called "Patient Zero," and she hasn't given a hint at what it will sound like yet, but she did say that it's "available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours."
Then, on Wednesday, Swift revealed that "Patient Zero" is one of four new songs included on The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, which also drops Friday, Sept. 25.
Swift wrote the four new songs after the success of her 2025 studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. She explained how they came together on Instagram.
"About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history," she wrote in the post, along with a photo of the Encore cover art, which features Swift wearing a gold, glittery short dress with a burgundy backdrop.
"I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album. Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs," she added in the post.
Swift concluded by saying, "I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made."
The post hit nearly 3 million hearts in just a few hours.
"Turning gratitude into four new songs is such a beautiful way to celebrate the album," one follower said on X.
"Four new songs plus 'Patient Zero?' We eating good," another said.
"Excitedly waiting for the encore," one more added.
The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore drops on Friday and is available to pre-order and save now on her official website.
Swift, of course, married Travis Kelce in July, so this is her first bit of new music coming out since getting hitched.