Taylor Swift Drops Another Huge Announcement — And It Has Fans Talking

Taylor Swift isn't done surprising her fans. One day after announcing a brand-new single, she's revealed that even more new music is on the way as part of an expanded edition of The Life of a Showgirl.

On Tuesday, Swift announced that she'd be dropping a new single on Friday, Sept. 25. The song is called "Patient Zero," and she hasn't given a hint at what it will sound like yet, but she did say that it's "available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours."

Then, on Wednesday, Swift revealed that "Patient Zero" is one of four new songs included on The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, which also drops Friday, Sept. 25.

Swift wrote the four new songs after the success of her 2025 studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. She explained how they came together on Instagram.

"About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history," she wrote in the post, along with a photo of the Encore cover art, which features Swift wearing a gold, glittery short dress with a burgundy backdrop.