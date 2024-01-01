Yung Miami Calls Out ‘New Era’ of Men ‘Praying on Her Downfall’

Yung Miami is speaking out on “hating ass hoes” one last time before she chooses positivity in 2024.
The City Girls member fired off in a series of tweets on X (formerly known as Twitter) to get a few things off her chest.
“I really wanna be positive in 2024. Fuck yall hating ass hoes fr!,” she wrote. “Oh and yall old hating ass pussy n***as too!!!!!”
However, other tweets that followed raised some eyebrows. Without naming any names, the rapper seemed to aim her rant towards a particular person — possibly Joe Budden.
Yung Miami wrote, “You know you that bitch when N***AS praying on your downfall. I expect that from bitches cause that's what bitches do, but yall niggas LOL YALL SOME PUSSY N***AS!!!! Pussyyyyyyyyyyy!!! Like bitch ass n***as!”
She continued, “I got tender dick n***as dick in bunch bout a podcast & talking down on a bitch that's 29!! ((29)) AHHHHHHHHHHHH! Put on your seatbelt bitch!!”
“N***as not outside in the field no more they online chatting like a bitch 😭😭😭 ugh I hate this new era of men! OMGGGG what happen to n***as that don't talk no more?!”
The rapper also recently announced she was leaving the internet due to its toxicity.
Yung Miami, legally known as Caresha Brownlee, might be referring to comments Budden made on an episode of the Need to Know Podcast published last week. The outspoken personality and his co-hosts discussed Complex’s Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking, where Budden happens to occupy the top spot.
On the other hand, Caresha ranked number seven for her Revolt-hosted podcast, Caresha Please. The podcast debuted last June, but as of this writing only has 11 episodes with the last episode being recorded in September. Despite its light offerings, the podcast managed to win two BET Hip Hop Awards in 2022 and 2023.
Caresha’s on-and-off boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs, previously served as a chairman for Revolt until he temporarily stepped down in light of sexual assault accusations made against him. It’s currently unclear if Diddy’s resignation from his post at the media company will prevent future episodes of Caresha Please from being recorded.
“She might not see another list in her life,” said Budden about Yung Miami. “I was just thinking about that on the way here because I love her show so much.”
Budden then quipped that Caresha Please is necessary for “that,” as he made a shoo-ing hand gesture. It probably didn’t help that he started to sing Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust.”
“I love when a two-time award winner— I love when they just… it’s over now,” added Budden. “She won the award two years in a row. Now, I don’t care about that stuff. However, you know when there’s a glitch in the matrix.”
Budden briefly reprised another excerpt of “Another One Bites the Dust” before adding, “Get the fuck outta here.”
Budden did not appear to respond to Yung Miami’s comments at publishing time.