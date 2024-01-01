Yung Miami Calls Out ‘New Era’ of Men ‘Praying on Her Downfall’

Yung Miami, legally known as Caresha Brownlee, might be referring to comments Budden made on an episode of the Need to Know Podcast published last week. The outspoken personality and his co-hosts discussed Complex’s Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking, where Budden happens to occupy the top spot.

On the other hand, Caresha ranked number seven for her Revolt-hosted podcast, Caresha Please. The podcast debuted last June, but as of this writing only has 11 episodes with the last episode being recorded in September. Despite its light offerings, the podcast managed to win two BET Hip Hop Awards in 2022 and 2023.

Caresha’s on-and-off boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs, previously served as a chairman for Revolt until he temporarily stepped down in light of sexual assault accusations made against him. It’s currently unclear if Diddy’s resignation from his post at the media company will prevent future episodes of Caresha Please from being recorded.

“She might not see another list in her life,” said Budden about Yung Miami. “I was just thinking about that on the way here because I love her show so much.”

Budden then quipped that Caresha Please is necessary for “that,” as he made a shoo-ing hand gesture. It probably didn’t help that he started to sing Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust.”