Ari Fletcher Opens Up About Her Relationship With G Herbo, Claims He Still Tries to Get at Her: ‘I Don’t Take Him Serious’

Ari “The Don” Fletcher has made a surprising claim about G Herbo, with whom she is co-parenting with.

Fletcher was the special guest for the first live edition of the Caresha Please podcast held on Saturday (Sept. 23) in Atlanta as part of the Revolt World summit.

During the sit-down with Yung Miami, the City Girls rapper asked Fletcher if her child's father still tries to be intimate with her when they interact for the sake of their son.