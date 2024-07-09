Tyga and Sabrina Claudio Spark Dating Rumors With Intimate Oceanside Photos

The caption-less joint post has people online speculating the nature of their relationship.

Jul 09, 2024
Tyga, in a sporty jacket and cap, stands on the left. Sabrina Claudio, in a low-cut black dress, poses on the right in front of a red backdrop
John Sciulli / Getty Images for boohooMAN, Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty Images for CLD PR / White Fox
Are Tyga and Sabrina Claudio an item?

That’s what some people seem to think after a captionless joint post was shared on Instagram on Tuesday of the rapper, 34, and R&B singer, 27, in an embrace by the ocean.

It’s not clear if the two are hard launching their relationship or they’re using the photos to create some buzz for an upcoming collaboration. Either way, social media users aren’t wasting time in weighing in on the rumored couple.

Instagram comment by _iamyunre saying, &quot;Did not expect this&quot; followed by laughing emojis, with 44 likes and a reply option
Instagram comment from user &#x27;jennzeatz_&#x27; with text: &quot;I hooooooope this is just a music video&quot; followed by a crying emoji
Comment by _taxo with text: &quot;Wait... that looks like... nevermind&quot; followed by a laughing emoji. Comment has 256 likes
Social media comment by vicmram reads: &quot;I literally screamed lmaoooo and then went oh.&quot; Reaction: 263 likes

Lord I thought Tyga was back with Kylie for about 3 seconds. 😭 (it’s Sabrina Claudio) pic.twitter.com/YgTkJNG9At

— KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) July 8, 2024
Twitter: @itsKenBarbie

On the music front, Tyga’s latest efforts include singles “Sensei,” “Hello B*tch,” and “Uh Huh” with 18-year-old rapper 310babii. Last month, Claudio released “Don’t Speak,” a collaboration with EDM producer Marshmello, 32.

