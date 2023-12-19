Céline Dion No Longer Has 'Control of Her Muscles' Due to Autoimmune Disease

It seems Céline Dion’s autoimmune disorder has worsened.
The singer’s sister, Claudette Dion, also a singer, spoke with the Canadian website 7 Jours, sharing that her sister “does not have control of her muscles," per USA Today.
“There are some who have lost hope because it is a disease that is not [very well] known,” Claudette added. “What pains me is that she has always been disciplined. She’s always worked hard.”
Dion hopes to return to singing someday. "In what capacity? I don't know," Claudette said. "The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what gets me."
Dion announced last year that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, which impacts the nervous system and has led to severe muscle spasms. The revelation led to her canceling her 2023 tour.
"The spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," Dion said in an Instagram video. "I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing, it's what I've done all my life."
She shared that the disease only affects one in a million people.
"There are some people who have lost hope because it is a disease that is not known. If you only knew how many calls we receive at the Foundation to hear from Céline!" Claudette told 7 Jours. "People tell us they love her and pray for her. She receives so many messages, gifts, blessed crucifixes.”