Céline Dion No Longer Has 'Control of Her Muscles' Due to Autoimmune Disease

It seems Céline Dion’s autoimmune disorder has worsened.

The singer’s sister, Claudette Dion, also a singer, spoke with the Canadian website 7 Jours, sharing that her sister “does not have control of her muscles," per USA Today.

“There are some who have lost hope because it is a disease that is not [very well] known,” Claudette added. “What pains me is that she has always been disciplined. She’s always worked hard.”

Dion hopes to return to singing someday. "In what capacity? I don't know," Claudette said. "The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what gets me."

Dion announced last year that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, which impacts the nervous system and has led to severe muscle spasms. The revelation led to her canceling her 2023 tour.