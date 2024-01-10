Sexyy Red on ‘Pussy Rap’ Title: ‘Why Is That the Only Thing You Heard Me Talking About?’

There’s no question that 2023 was Sexyy Red’s breakthrough year thanks to her provocative but equally catchy hits like “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee.”

However, the 25-year-old confessed to Billboard that she isn’t sure about her music being put under the “pussy rap” category.

As defined by journalist Robyn Mowatt, “pussy rap” refers to a subgenre of rap “where women embrace their sexual prowess.” Per Mowatt, the subgenre dates back to the '90s thanks to rap trailblazers like Lil’ Kim, Foxy Brown, and Missy Elliott. In more recent years, artists like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and the City Girls have been ushering in a new era of women with bolder and raunchier singles.

“I don’t agree with that [classification], because why is that the only thing you heard me talking about?” Sexyy Red told Billboard’s Kyle Denis.

“That’s the only thing that you got out of everything I just said? You just heard me say ‘coochie’? I hate when they say that. I just rap about my daily life. Girls that live like me, I just rap about what we go through. I don’t sit and talk about coochie all day.”

Denis notes that Sexyy has a point and cites the lyrics from the track, “Free My N***a.” In the song, she raps, “When I don’t hear from my n***a, I write him / He a bad boy, I don’t care, that’s how I like ‘em / Yeah, free my n***a ‘til it’s backwards / Fuck the police, fuck the pigs, they some bastards.”

Regardless of how Sexyy or anyone classifies her music, the St. Louis rapper’s newfound fame is not lost on her.

“They be calling me Michael Jackson,” said the rapper in a separate video interview with the music magazine. “I just be like ‘Okay, whatever.’ But I guess they saying [that] because the influence I have on people.”