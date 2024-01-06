Sexyy Red Gives Pregnancy Update: 'I'm Ready to Pop, Y'all'

With her second child due soon, St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red is "ready to pop."
On Thursday, the "Pound Town" artist shared a 20-second clip on X, giving her iPhone a twirl and showing her growing belly in a purple ensemble. Also wearing her natural hair in a braided ponytail, Sexyy said, "I'm ready to pop, y'all."
The video makes Sexyy Red's latest pregnancy update, as the rapper seems to anxiously be awaiting her post-birth life, which she revealed in a clip shared on New Year's Eve.
"I cannot wait to have this baby. O-M-G," she said in the video shared below. Also making a cameo was Sexyy's first son, Chuckie, who she's dubbed "Sexyy Junior."
"I'm gettin' so thick in these streets. When I drop, Imma be a whole new Sexyy Red," she said after briefly playing with her son. "That bitch from 2023, she was cool. This new Sexyy Red... Super thick, super pretty, get money, you know... Just that."
Sexyy Red's takeover began in 2023 when she released her sophomore mixtape Hood's Hottest Princess, which received a deluxe edition last month. The 25-year-old was also a supporting act on Drake's It's All a Blur Tour, also collaborating with the Champagne Papi and SZA on "Rich Baby Daddy," along with headlining her own multi-city arena tour.