Selena Gomez Reportedly ‘Personally Approved’ by Linda Ronstadt to Play Her in Biopic

TMZ writes that Ronstadt personally approved Gomez to play her and called her the perfect fit. The source also tells the outlet that the two, who are both of Mexican descent, met at Ronstadt’s home, where they spoke privately.

Over the weekend, Gomez made headlines after she was caught on camera gossiping with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes. Some people believed she was telling Swift that Kylie Jenner didn’t allow her to take a photo with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. But Gomez claims she was actually talking about two friends who had hooked up.

After the Globes, Chalamet dodged questions from a paparazza and simply said everything was “all good.”

The drama surrounding the matter may have proved to be too much for Gomez to handle as she announced she was taking another social media hiatus to focus on “what really matters.”