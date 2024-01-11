Selena Gomez Reportedly ‘Personally Approved’ by Linda Ronstadt to Play Her in Biopic

Selena Gomez is set to play music icon Linda Ronstadt on the silver screen.
Rolling Stone confirmed Gomez, 31, has signed on to portray Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic, which is in the early stages. The 77-year-old music icon's manager John Boylan is co-producing with James Keach (Linda and the Mockingbirds), and her memoir is reportedly the source material. Further details, such as other cast members or a studio, aren't yet available.
Speculation about Gomez's casting went into overdrive when the Only Murders in the Building star shared a photo of the cover to Ronstadt’s memoir, Simple Dreams, to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.
TMZ writes that Ronstadt personally approved Gomez to play her and called her the perfect fit. The source also tells the outlet that the two, who are both of Mexican descent, met at Ronstadt’s home, where they spoke privately.
Over the weekend, Gomez made headlines after she was caught on camera gossiping with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes. Some people believed she was telling Swift that Kylie Jenner didn’t allow her to take a photo with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. But Gomez claims she was actually talking about two friends who had hooked up.
After the Globes, Chalamet dodged questions from a paparazza and simply said everything was “all good.”
The drama surrounding the matter may have proved to be too much for Gomez to handle as she announced she was taking another social media hiatus to focus on “what really matters.”