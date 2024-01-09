Selena Gomez Was Spilling Tea to Taylor Swift About 'Friends Who Hooked Up' in Viral Golden Globes Clip

After a wild 48 hours of speculation, Selena Gomez has revealed what she and Taylor Swift were talking about during the Golden Globes.
Gomez commented on an Instagram post from E! News that featured photos of Gomez, Swift, Timothée Chalamet, and Kylie Jenner with the headline: “Was Selena Gomez gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at [the] Golden Globes? Here’s the truth.”
“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” Gomez wrote. “Not that that’s anyone's business.”
Fans have been wondering what scintillating information Gomez shared with Swift at the event, particularly when Keleigh Teller, Swift’s friend and date that night, was thought to have exclaimed, “With Timothée?”
Many theorized it had something to do with Kylie snubbing the singer as it was believed that Gomez asked for a photo with Chalamet and Kylie prevented him from taking it.
Revisit the widely shared clip below.
Rumors of a beef between Gomez and Kylie then began brewing, largely because Kylie is close with Hailey Bieber—Bieber and Gomez are often pitted against each other online. Kylie was also accused of making fun of Gomez’s eyebrows on her Instagram Story last year.
Timothée himself reluctantly addressed the alleged drama when he was confronted by TMZ, telling the outlet that there’s no bad blood between anyone. When asked if he and Gomez are “cool,” he responded, “Yeah, of course,” adding that Selena and Kylie are “all good” as well.