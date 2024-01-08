People Think Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Were Talking About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at Golden Globes

The internet is speculating about the potentially hot gossip Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift swapped during the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Photos and clips of their exchange showed the close pals talking about something that appeared to be scandalous, alongside Swift’s friend and date for the event, Keleigh Teller.

While it's impossible to know what exactly was being said, at one point, Teller loudly responded to whatever it is that Gomez said, asking, "With Timothée?" When Teller and Swift then gasped, Gomez was seen nodding her head.