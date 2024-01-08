People Think Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Were Talking About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at Golden Globes

The internet is speculating about the potentially hot gossip Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift swapped during the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
Photos and clips of their exchange showed the close pals talking about something that appeared to be scandalous, alongside Swift’s friend and date for the event, Keleigh Teller.
While it's impossible to know what exactly was being said, at one point, Teller loudly responded to whatever it is that Gomez said, asking, "With Timothée?" When Teller and Swift then gasped, Gomez was seen nodding her head.
While whatever Gomez said to Swift and Teller was not audible, clips of the exchange have been heavily dissected, with some people speculatiung that Gomez's stunning information had something to do with Kylie Jenner preventing Chalamet from taking a photo with Gomez.
Gomez and Chalamet have been friends since co-starring in the 2019 film, A Rainy Day in New York, which is likely why Gomez wanted to take a photo with him. However, she and Kylie have beef since the mogul is tight with Hailey Bieber, who is often found at odds with Gomez online.
Kylie was drawn into the melee last year when she was accused of making fun of Gomez’s eyebrows on her Instagram Story. Selena was then spotted liking and commenting on TikTok videos that dubbed Bieber and Kylie to be “mean girls.”
Check out some reactions to the fascinating moment below.