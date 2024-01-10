Selena Gomez Says She's Taking a Break From Social Media Following Speculation Over Kylie Jenner Feud

While Gomez didn't specify why she was taking a break from social media, it does come after fans speculated she and Taylor Swift were talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes. Jenner and Gomez have been pitted against each other because of the former's association with Hailey Bieber, who was also rumored to have issues with Gomez. Additionally, Jenner was accused of making fun of Gomez's eyebrows on her Instagram Story.

Following the Golden Globes speculation, Gomez commented on a post and clarified what she and Swift were talking about. “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” Gomez wrote. “Not that that’s anyone's business.”

Gomez previously opened up about taking a break from social media in February 2023. She said the decision that time around was inspired by hurtful comments she received comparing her to an ex-boyfriend's current girlfriend.

"I went through a hard time in a breakup and I didn’t want to see any of the [feedback]—not necessarily about the relationship, but the opinions of me versus [someone] else,” she told Vanity Fair at the time. "They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety…I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time."

More recently, Gomez said she was deleting her Instagram in November after she faced criticism for posts regarding Israel's conflict in Palestine. "People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific," she wrote in a post she later deleted. "W need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good. I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt. That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't."

In a post around the time following the criticism, per TMZ, she wrote, "I'm taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I'm done. I do not support any of what's going on."