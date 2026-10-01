Music

Ryan Castro Blown Away at Selling Out Madison Square Garden: 'I Can't Believe It'

The Colombian star's December MSG show, which will be his first time headlining the iconic New York arena, sold out in just 24 hours of going on sale.

Ryan Castro.
Medios y Media/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Ryan Castro celebrated selling out his Madison Square Garden headlining debut in 24 hours, writing, "I can’t believe it" and promising New York they would "make history together."
  • The Colombian star thanked fans for a year of sold-out concerts and Latin Grammy nominations, calling the milestone another blessing in his rise.
  • Castro will bring his Richy alter ego to MSG on December 12 for the Los Chorros Con Richy Tour, followed by Miami’s Kaseya Center on December 19.

Ryan Castro has expressed some serious emotions after selling out his Madison Square Garden debut in just 24 hours.

On Wednesday (September 30), the 32-year-old Colombian artist took his Instagram Story to share the news after learning that his first headlining show at the "World’s Most Famous Arena" sold out in a single day.

"I can’t believe it, Madison Square Garden completely sold out," Castro wrote in Spanish. "New York, we’re going to make history together."

In a separate post, he added: "The vibe doesn’t lie and this year has been a year full of blessings. We’re nominated at all of the award shows, we’re nominated at the Latin Grammys, we have hot songs in the street, the people love me and I love them. We’ve had a great time at all of the concerts we’ve done and they fill up completely. We've sold out the stadiums in my country, thank you to God."

He concluded: "We just sold out Madison Square Garden, one of the most important places in the entire world, what more can I ask for? Thank you and tons of thank you's to those of you who see me, hear me, and keep following my movement, my career, and on top of everything, wherever we go, God gifts us a beautiful sunset, which is my favorite moment of the day. I love you with all my heart! Let’s keep making memories together."

Castro’s Madison Square Garden debut will be on December 12 as part of his Los Chorros Con Richy Tour. A second date of the tour follows on December 19 at Kaseya Center in Miami.

Both nights bring Richy, the alter ego Castro revives every December, to U.S. stages for two of his biggest headline performances to date. Prior to the newly-announced shows, Castro will wrap up his 16-city SENDÉ The Last Dance Tour.

Born Bryan David Castro Sosa in Bello, Colombia, the artist built his name as "El Cantante Del Ghetto," busking in Medellín's Pedregal neighborhood before a stretch living in Curaçao pushed reggae and dancehall into his sound. From there came the Diamond-certified “QUEMA" with Peso Pluma and OMERTÀ, his collaborative album with J Balvin.

Castro’s MSG show caps a steady climb through the New York market, having previously performed sold out shows at the Palladium Times Square in 2023, the Prudential Center in 2024, and then Barclays Center in 2025. At home, he previously announced a sold-out stadium show in Medellín.

The singer recently picked up his first two Latin Grammy nominations for Best Urban Performance with "La Villa" and Best Urban Music Album with OMERTÀ.

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