Ryan Castro Blown Away at Selling Out Madison Square Garden: 'I Can't Believe It'

Castro will bring his Richy alter ego to MSG on December 12 for the Los Chorros Con Richy Tour, followed by Miami’s Kaseya Center on December 19.

The Colombian star thanked fans for a year of sold-out concerts and Latin Grammy nominations, calling the milestone another blessing in his rise.

Ryan Castro celebrated selling out his Madison Square Garden headlining debut in 24 hours, writing, "I can’t believe it" and promising New York they would "make history together."

Ryan Castro has expressed some serious emotions after selling out his Madison Square Garden debut in just 24 hours. On Wednesday (September 30), the 32-year-old Colombian artist took his Instagram Story to share the news after learning that his first headlining show at the "World’s Most Famous Arena" sold out in a single day. "I can’t believe it, Madison Square Garden completely sold out," Castro wrote in Spanish. "New York, we’re going to make history together."

In a separate post, he added: "The vibe doesn’t lie and this year has been a year full of blessings. We’re nominated at all of the award shows, we’re nominated at the Latin Grammys, we have hot songs in the street, the people love me and I love them. We’ve had a great time at all of the concerts we’ve done and they fill up completely. We've sold out the stadiums in my country, thank you to God." He concluded: "We just sold out Madison Square Garden, one of the most important places in the entire world, what more can I ask for? Thank you and tons of thank you's to those of you who see me, hear me, and keep following my movement, my career, and on top of everything, wherever we go, God gifts us a beautiful sunset, which is my favorite moment of the day. I love you with all my heart! Let’s keep making memories together."