Playboi Carti Fans Are Loving Intense Video of Someone Begging Him to 'Please' Drop Long-Teased New Album

It’s been 1,155 days since Playboi Carti unleashed Whole Lotta Red onto an unsuspecting world. Understandably, fans are hungry—starving, even—for a new Carti full-length.
While all the signs are indeed there that we can expect such a thing at some point in 2024, a recent barrage of unconventionally released new tracks, all of which were excellent, ultimately did not lead into the unveiling of an album.
Perhaps that's why fans have gravitated to a swiftly-made-viral clip of a fan in Italy who used his opportunity for one-on-one face time with Carti to publicly beg for the long-teased project's release.
“I love you!” a fan can be heard shouting out in the clip below. From there, we hear the fan in question telling Carti he’s “the best rapper of all time” before launching into his core concern.
“Please drop Music,” the fan told Carti during the intensely close, truly face-to-face moment. “Please. Please!”
For an alternate angle, see here.
Music, of course, is one of several potential titles publicly floated for the album, as are I Am Music and Narcissist. This week, Carti has been in Italy, where he joined the artist formerly known as Kanye West for another Vultures arena event. As previously announced, Ye and Ty Dolla Sign slated two Vultures events for Italy, one in Milan on Feb. 22 and one in Bologna on Feb. 24.
The mid-beg fan footage has proven an instant hit among fans, who have managed everything from a George W. Bush comparison to more personal interpretations in the hours since the clip first started making the rounds.
Back in November, an official press release on postponed tour dates included word that Carti was "gearing up" for the release of his WLR follow-up, then said to be "coming soon." An official release date hasn't been announced. With Ye and Ty set to launch two more Vultures volumes in March and April, however, some have speculated that we could get Carti's album soon after.