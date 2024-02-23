Playboi Carti Fans Are Loving Intense Video of Someone Begging Him to 'Please' Drop Long-Teased New Album

It’s been 1,155 days since Playboi Carti unleashed Whole Lotta Red onto an unsuspecting world. Understandably, fans are hungry—starving, even—for a new Carti full-length.

While all the signs are indeed there that we can expect such a thing at some point in 2024, a recent barrage of unconventionally released new tracks, all of which were excellent, ultimately did not lead into the unveiling of an album.

Perhaps that's why fans have gravitated to a swiftly-made-viral clip of a fan in Italy who used his opportunity for one-on-one face time with Carti to publicly beg for the long-teased project's release.

“I love you!” a fan can be heard shouting out in the clip below. From there, we hear the fan in question telling Carti he’s “the best rapper of all time” before launching into his core concern.

“Please drop Music,” the fan told Carti during the intensely close, truly face-to-face moment. “Please. Please!”