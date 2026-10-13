Judge Shields Muni Long's Clinic Records From Her Former Managers

Ebony Son Entertainment founders Chaka Zulu and Jeff Dixon continue to pursue breach-of-contract, unjust-enrichment and defamation claims in a dispute over more than $600,000 in alleged unpaid commissions.

The judge restored Long’s medical privacy protections after she withdrew her emotional-distress counterclaim, though the managers can still question her about the circumstances of her March 2024 admission.

Muni Long blocked her former managers from obtaining private records about her diagnosis and treatment at a behavioral health clinic.

Muni Long has secured an early legal victory against her former managers, preventing them from obtaining her private medical records from a mental health facility. In an Oct. 8 order reviewed by Complex, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn partially granted the singer's request to block a subpoena seeking records from Cleveland Clinic Indian River Behavioral Health Center. The judge also ordered Ebony Son Entertainment to notify the clinic that it should disregard the subpoena. The ruling allows the managers to ask about the circumstances surrounding Long's March 2024 admission but forbids them from accessing her medical records or details about her treatment. The subpoena had sought information about Long's diagnosis, evaluation, treatment and reasons for admission. The judge explained that Long initially gave up her right to keep those records private when she filed a counterclaim accusing the managers of intentionally causing her emotional distress. However, she later withdrew that claim before releasing her records, restoring her privacy protections.

Netburn also ruled that the managers could not obtain the records through their own defamation lawsuit.

What is the lawsuit between Muni Long and her former managers about?

Muni Long, whose legal name is Priscilla Renea Hamilton, is being sued by her former managers Chaka Zulu and Jeff Dixon, the co-founders of Ludacris' Disturbing Tha Peace and leaders of Ebony Son Entertainment. The managers sued the Grammy winner in October 2025, alleging Long owed more than $600,000 in unpaid commissions after ending their working relationship. They called her a "serial grifter" who had "shamelessly reneged" on her promises, according to Billboard. In a statement shared with Billboard, Long’s team called the claims “unfounded” and vowed to “ensure that the truth is fully and fairly defended.”