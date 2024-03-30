Miley Cyrus Proves She’s Been a Beyoncé Stan for Years With Compilation Video

Miley Cyrus wants to remind you she’s always been a member of the BeyHive.

Cyrus, 31, appears on the luscious acoustic ballad “II Most Wanted” off of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album that dropped on Friday.

On the heels of the release, the “Flowers” singer made a point to show just how much of a stan she’s always been and brought the receipts to her Instagram Story.