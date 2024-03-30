Miley Cyrus Proves She’s Been a Beyoncé Stan for Years With Compilation Video

Miley Cyrus wants to remind you she’s always been a member of the BeyHive.
Cyrus, 31, appears on the luscious acoustic ballad “II Most Wanted” off of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album that dropped on Friday.
On the heels of the release, the “Flowers” singer made a point to show just how much of a stan she’s always been and brought the receipts to her Instagram Story.
In the first of several video clips, Cyrus recalled the time that Beyoncé and Rihanna, who she says are “two of the biggest legends and icons” she was looking up to at the time, treated her “like a little sister” during the now-infamous performance of “Just Stand Up” from the Stand Up to Cancer telethon in 2008.
Two other videos feature the Hannah Montana star on a red carpet saying that she’s “excited” to meet Beyoncé that night and calling her a “big role model.”
Further into the compilation, Cyrus shared that her favorite thing in her closet was a Christmas gift from Beyoncé, describing a bedazzled cheetah print jacket with “Miley” on the back.
The series of videos also got the attention of Beyoncé’s mother, Ms. Tina Knowles, who shared it to her Instagram, writing, “Today !!! my favorite song on the album is 2 most wanted with Miley Cyrus ! (It changes daily) It makes me cry almost every time it reminds me of my friendships . with so many of my good friends . It makes me miss the ones in Texas and other cities❤️ their voices are so beautiful together ❤️”
Speaking on the collaboration, Cyrus also had some words of her own in 2024 that she shared on her Instagram, writing, "I’ve loved Beyoncé since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her. My admiration runs so much deeper now that I’ve created along side of her. Thank you Beyoncé. You’re everything & more. Love you. To everyone who spent time making this song so special thank you from the bottom of my heart. Sincerely, Miley"
Although Beyoncé stated earlier this month that Cowboy Carter isn’t “a Country album,” the LP definitely pays tribute to the genre with credits to Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, and Dolly Parton.
Beyond Cyrus, other artists who lent their vocals to the album include Post Malone, Shaboozey, Brittney Spencer, Tanner Adell, Reyna Roberts, Tiera Kennedy, Willie Jones, and Beyoncé's 6-year-old daughter, Rumi Carter.