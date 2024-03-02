Meek Mill Gets Into Car Crash Amid Diddy Lawsuit Accusations: ‘The Whole Brake Pedal Slipped Off’

“Stop asking me if I’m straight I’m just gonna play it raw how the world is,” wrote the 36-year-old on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’m blessed I’m okay but I ain’t hearing nothing good looking!”

The circumstances around Meek’s accident and his interestingly worded tweet had some fans online making connections to a new lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, 54.

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a former producer and videographer for Diddy, filed a lawsuit on Monday claiming that he had been sexually assaulted by the mogul. The 73-page document details a number of claims, including an incident where Diddy and an unnamed rapper were allegedly seen “connsorting with underaged girls, sex workers.”

As previously reported, the redacted rapper’s name was described as “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.” Mill, a Philadelphia native, dated Minaj from 2014 to 2016. However, there’s still currently no proof that Meek is, in fact, the redacted individual or that he engaged in any of the alleged actions.