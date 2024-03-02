Meek Mill Gets Into Car Crash Amid Diddy Lawsuit Accusations: ‘The Whole Brake Pedal Slipped Off’

Meek Mill’s rough week took a scary turn.
On Friday, the rapper shared to his Instagram Story that he was involved in a car accident along with the photo of a wrecked GMC with the caption, “God telling don’t crash out for the bustas… ima listen shit knocked me out lol … gmc the whole brake pedal slipped off my first time driving smh.”
The rough shape of the car naturally caused fans to check in on him and send well wishes via social media.
“Stop asking me if I’m straight I’m just gonna play it raw how the world is,” wrote the 36-year-old on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’m blessed I’m okay but I ain’t hearing nothing good looking!”
The circumstances around Meek’s accident and his interestingly worded tweet had some fans online making connections to a new lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, 54.
Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a former producer and videographer for Diddy, filed a lawsuit on Monday claiming that he had been sexually assaulted by the mogul. The 73-page document details a number of claims, including an incident where Diddy and an unnamed rapper were allegedly seen “connsorting with underaged girls, sex workers.”
As previously reported, the redacted rapper’s name was described as “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.” Mill, a Philadelphia native, dated Minaj from 2014 to 2016. However, there’s still currently no proof that Meek is, in fact, the redacted individual or that he engaged in any of the alleged actions.
Mill fired off a series of tweets on Wednesday in response to the allegations and speculation about his sexuality, saying an unknown entity is working to “disrupt the hip hop community” and “kill the black image of the most influential artist.”
According to legal documents reviewed by the New York Times, R&B singer Cassie, 37, accused Diddy in November of repeated sexual assault throughout the course of a decade.
During a 2012 incident, Cassie claims that Diddy became upset when he realized she and rapper Kid Cudi had a “brief relationship” and threatened to “blow up” Cudi’s car.
“Around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway,” read the suit.
A spokesperson for the “Day N Night” rapper corroborated Cassie’s claim in a statement to the New York Times, saying, “This is all true."