Chance the Rapper’s 31st Birthday Wish Is Young Thug’s Freedom: ‘I Just Wish My Brother Was Home’

Thugger has been incarcerated for almost two years.

Apr 16, 2024
Chance the Rapper isn't asking for much on his 31st birthday.

On Tuesday, the Coloring Book rapper shared a video of him and Young Thug chatting on Instagram. In the video it's unclear what the two are discussing, but they exchange smiles and are clearly enjoying themselves.

“For my birthday I just wish my brother was home with his family,” Chance wrote. “This circus of a trial has had him in custody for over a year and with all the legal errors, jury misconduct, and conflicts of interest by the state, he deserves to at the very least fight this from home.”

Thugger was first arrested on May 9, 2022, and has remained incarcerated since then. The YSL case is ongoing, and the collective has been accused of 182 instances in gang activity and criminal conspiracies. Atlanta’s Fulton County has been using lyrics, social media posts, clothing, and accessories as evidence.

