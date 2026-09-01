Music

MAMAMOO's Solar Says Man Threw a Wooden Chair at Her in L.A.

The K-pop star was recently in Los Angeles for MAMAMOO's 2026 World Tour when she became the victim of an unprovoked attack.

MAMAMOO's Solar with long dark hair sings into a blue microphone on stage, wearing a black sleeveless outfit and gloves.
CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

MAMAMOO's Solar is speaking out about a frightening encounter on the streets of Los Angeles.

During a recent Instagram Live, the K-pop star said she was walking around the city with a group of people, including her bandmate MoonByul, a hairstylist, and two of their managers, both men, trailing behind them.

"There was a man on the other side of the street. He was walking, and then … I just blinked, and suddenly he was over here, coming toward us,” Solar said near the four-minute mark in the video linked below “So I was like, 'What?' And he was carrying a chair over his shoulder. So I was like, 'Huh? What is that?'“

“He started swearing at us in English, saying all sorts of things. And then, all of a sudden, he threw the chair at me,” she continued. “I was hit by pieces of the chair. He slammed the chair onto the ground, but he threw it toward me, so I got hit by it.”

The singer, who sustained a bruise from the incident, said she was too flustered and shocked to scream when the chair hit her. She also said she had never experienced anything like that before and described the assailant as a "weird person."

"After I got hit, the two managers stepped in and stopped him, and then he left," she recalled. "I was really, really shocked."

MAMAMOO, best known for hits like "Hip," "gogobebe," "Um Oh Ah Yeh," and more, performed at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on August 25 as part of their 2026 World Tour. The group also played arenas in New York City, Chicago, Fort Worth, and more before wrapping up at the at the Accesso Showare Center in Kent, Washington on August 30.

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