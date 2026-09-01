MAMAMOO's Solar Says Man Threw a Wooden Chair at Her in L.A.

MAMAMOO's Solar is speaking out about a frightening encounter on the streets of Los Angeles.

During a recent Instagram Live, the K-pop star said she was walking around the city with a group of people, including her bandmate MoonByul, a hairstylist, and two of their managers, both men, trailing behind them.

"There was a man on the other side of the street. He was walking, and then … I just blinked, and suddenly he was over here, coming toward us,” Solar said near the four-minute mark in the video linked below “So I was like, 'What?' And he was carrying a chair over his shoulder. So I was like, 'Huh? What is that?'“