Madonna Addresses Recent Health Scare, Says Its 'A F*cking Miracle' She's Alive

Madonna is feeling blessed that she's alive following a health scare this summer that landed her in the ICU.

During the latest stop on her Celebration Tour at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night, the pop star admitted she's lucky to be OK.

“The fact that I’m here right now is the fucking miracle,” the 65-year-old said per Page Six. “There are some people in this room tonight that were with me in the hospital."

Madonna continued by thanking a woman named Sibhan who "saved her life." “There is one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital … I passed out on my bathroom floor and I woke up in the ICU,” she explained.

Back in June, Madonna was hospitalized due to a bacterial infection. A month later, following a hospital stint that landed her in intensive care, the pop legend hopped on Instagram to thank her supporters.

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect," she wrote. "As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

Madonna continued, "If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson's face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own."