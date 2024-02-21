Machine Gun Kelly Raps About Miscarriage With Megan Fox on New Song “Don’t Let Me Go”

Perhaps the most surprising confession in the track came in the second verse where MGK raps, “Rehab patient with a pen and some paper / this psychiatrist keeps evaluating / How can I live with the fact that my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby?”

Fox first revealed she suffered from a miscarriage in November with the release of her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

According to People, the 37-year-old actress recalled an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks, writing, “Maybe if you hadn’t… Maybe if I had…”

Further into the poem, Fox wrote, “I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh,” and later, “But now / I have to say / goodbye.” Other excerpts from the entry include a haunting recollection of holding the baby “as they rip you from my insides.”

“I will pay any price,” wrote Fox. “Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”