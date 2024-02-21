Machine Gun Kelly Raps About Miscarriage With Megan Fox on New Song “Don’t Let Me Go”

Machine Gun Kelly gets candid about his miscarriage with Megan Fox in a new track.
MGK premiered his latest single “Don’t Let Me Go” on Wednesday with an accompanying music video. The track has the 33-year-old rapper reflecting on his past, shortcomings, as well as his mental and emotional state.
Perhaps the most surprising confession in the track came in the second verse where MGK raps, “Rehab patient with a pen and some paper / this psychiatrist keeps evaluating / How can I live with the fact that my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby?”
Fox first revealed she suffered from a miscarriage in November with the release of her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.
According to People, the 37-year-old actress recalled an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks, writing, “Maybe if you hadn’t… Maybe if I had…”
Further into the poem, Fox wrote, “I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh,” and later, “But now / I have to say / goodbye.” Other excerpts from the entry include a haunting recollection of holding the baby “as they rip you from my insides.”
“I will pay any price,” wrote Fox. “Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”
When sitting down with Good Morning America to discuss the poetry book and the miscarriage, Fox described that time of her life as “very difficult.”
"I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”