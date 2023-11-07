Megan Fox Says She and Machine Gun Kelly Went on 'Wild Journey' After Pregnancy Loss

Megan Fox is opening up about a pregnancy loss she and Machine Gun Kelly went through together, including in her new poetry collection Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, out today.
Speaking about the book with Kayna Whitworth for Good Morning America, Fox detailed just how “difficult” this experience was for her and MGK both.
"I had never been through anything like that before in my life," Fox, who wrote two poems inspired by the loss, said. "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey. Together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart. Trying to navigate, what does this mean and why did this happen?"
In the same interview, Fox credited with MGK as “the person who actually told me I should write a poetry book.” The result, out now via Simon & Schuster's Gallery Books, is a 176-page collection of poems Fox says was inspired by her need to “excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence.”
See more below.
Fox most recently starred in Expend4bles this past summer, joining a cast that also included Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham. She’ll next be seen alongside Michele Morrone in S.K. Dale’s Subservience.