Megan Fox Says She and Machine Gun Kelly Went on 'Wild Journey' After Pregnancy Loss

Megan Fox is opening up about a pregnancy loss she and Machine Gun Kelly went through together, including in her new poetry collection Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, out today.

Speaking about the book with Kayna Whitworth for Good Morning America, Fox detailed just how “difficult” this experience was for her and MGK both.

"I had never been through anything like that before in my life," Fox, who wrote two poems inspired by the loss, said. "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey. Together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart. Trying to navigate, what does this mean and why did this happen?"