Linkin Park Announces Complex Pop-Up and Gallery in LA: What You Need to Know

Linkin Park is taking over Complex LA in celebration of their UNSHATTER documentary.

Where is Linkin Park’s Complex LA pop-up being held?

Complex LA is hosting the "LINKIN PARK: From Zero To One Hundred Pop-Up" at 433 N Fairfax Ave starting today (Sept. 30). The shop runs through October 4 and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

What can I expect from Linkin Park’s Complex LA pop-up?

Shoppers get an exclusive first look and in-store-only pre-sale access to LINKIN PARK PHANTOM LABEL Drop #2. Also available: tour posters, the UNSHATTER movie collection, the live soundtrack on vinyl, and exclusive merchandise.