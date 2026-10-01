Linkin Park Announces Complex Pop-Up and Gallery in LA: What You Need to Know

Linkin Park is taking over Complex LA in celebration of their UNSHATTER documentary.
Where is Linkin Park’s Complex LA pop-up being held?
Complex LA is hosting the "LINKIN PARK: From Zero To One Hundred Pop-Up" at 433 N Fairfax Ave starting today (Sept. 30).
The shop runs through October 4 and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
What can I expect from Linkin Park’s Complex LA pop-up?
Shoppers get an exclusive first look and in-store-only pre-sale access to LINKIN PARK PHANTOM LABEL Drop #2. Also available: tour posters, the UNSHATTER movie collection, the live soundtrack on vinyl, and exclusive merchandise.
Visitors can pick up a $5 Fandango gift card toward the UNSHATTER film while supplies last.
An RSVP does not guarantee entry, so plan to arrive early.