Music

Linkin Park Announces Complex Pop-Up and Gallery in LA: What You Need to Know

The "From Zero To One Hundred Pop-Up" opens today with a Phantom Label Drop #2 pre-sale, "UNSHATTER" merch, a tour poster gallery, and more.

Promotional image for Linkin Park's "From Zero to One Hundred" pop-up and tour poster gallery event at Complex LA, Sept 30 - Oct 4.
Image courtesy of Linkin Park

Linkin Park is taking over Complex LA in celebration of their UNSHATTER documentary.

Where is Linkin Park’s Complex LA pop-up being held?

Complex LA is hosting the "LINKIN PARK: From Zero To One Hundred Pop-Up" at 433 N Fairfax Ave starting today (Sept. 30).

The shop runs through October 4 and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

What can I expect from Linkin Park’s Complex LA pop-up?

Shoppers get an exclusive first look and in-store-only pre-sale access to LINKIN PARK PHANTOM LABEL Drop #2. Also available: tour posters, the UNSHATTER movie collection, the live soundtrack on vinyl, and exclusive merchandise.

Visitors can pick up a $5 Fandango gift card toward the UNSHATTER film while supplies last.

An RSVP does not guarantee entry, so plan to arrive early.

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