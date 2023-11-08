Lil Uzi Vert: ‘I Wish I Had a Kid Already’

On Wednesday, Uzi shared another message to their Instagram Stories, writing, “Been working on my self, my faith, my craft my last album is beautiful it feels good not being in a race and actually loving every song because each song is true. I wish I had a kid already so I could teach him or her cool stuff.”

Uzi and girlfriend JT from the City Girls made their relationship official in 2021, but don’t have any children. However, the couple made headlines last month when fans noticed some updates on their Instagram accounts. The 30-year-old Miami native changed her Instagram name to “Jatavia Woods,” using Uzi’s last name, and Uzi posted a series of photos of her with the caption “My Baby Mom.”

With the two music stars at the top of their game and being in a high-profile relationship, the topic of marriage and children has come up before in interviews. In a conversation with Kali Uchis published by Interview, JT told the singer, “"I'm at a critical age, where people are having babies, people are getting married. My friends are dropping their kids off to fucking third grade and I'm like, 'Yo, I don't even have kids.' Caresha's son, Jai, went to the fifth or sixth grade. You get what I'm trying to say? It's so hard for everybody to connect.”