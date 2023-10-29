Lil Uzi Vert Reveals Their 'Last Album' Plans, Opens Up About Wanting a 'Normal Life'

Lil Uzi Vert has opened up about some issues they're working through and their desire to live a "perfectly normal life."

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old took to their Instagram Story to let off some steam about things going on in their life at the moment. According to Baby Pluto, life is rapidly changing for them.

In their first post, Uzi shared an image of a text conversation between themself and another person who reminded them they weren't alone and had people by their side.

"Life is becoming so different hopefully for the better," they said. "This time I won't let anybody stop my journey to happiness or being one of the greatest musicians ever. My last album will definitely help you remeber who is the one thank you again."

They continued, "The most attention I could get is by dropping music .... I understand y'all don't believe me But it starts with me 2 show you that I'm actually serious I'm very stressed out and done with so many voice's controlling my life it's like I never lived for me I would give up all the money and perks that this comes with 2 live a perfectly normal life I'm okay with it ...."