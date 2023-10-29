Lil Uzi Vert Reveals Their 'Last Album' Plans, Opens Up About Wanting a 'Normal Life'

Lil Uzi Vert has opened up about some issues they're working through and their desire to live a "perfectly normal life."
Earlier this week, the 28-year-old took to their Instagram Story to let off some steam about things going on in their life at the moment. According to Baby Pluto, life is rapidly changing for them.
In their first post, Uzi shared an image of a text conversation between themself and another person who reminded them they weren't alone and had people by their side.
"Life is becoming so different hopefully for the better," they said. "This time I won't let anybody stop my journey to happiness or being one of the greatest musicians ever. My last album will definitely help you remeber who is the one thank you again."
They continued, "The most attention I could get is by dropping music .... I understand y'all don't believe me But it starts with me 2 show you that I'm actually serious I'm very stressed out and done with so many voice's controlling my life it's like I never lived for me I would give up all the money and perks that this comes with 2 live a perfectly normal life I'm okay with it ...."
Uzi wasn't done as they continued to express what they were going through while stating they never chased the negativity that's seemingly always around them. They also revealed their relationships with family and their significant other could be much better.
"Why not stop now because business doesn't work like that I have one more album 2 turn in after that I finally can genuinely smile," they added. "I've been getting Judged from day 1 I never respond 2 negativity I have a talented but I also have a heart and have been holding in alot ...Im not as close to my family as I should be. My relationship isn't in the best shape I JUST WANNA BREATHE."
They continued, "But don't get me wrong I have alot of supporters that love me and love what I do I've also changed many lives and every single one of y'all changed my life I can never repay my fans for the blessing that you gave me. I've been distant from everyone lately even if they are standing right next to me."
Earlier this week, Lil Uzi Vert announced their next album, Luv Is Rage 3, will be their final project. According to Uzi, there may be one more tour before "normal life" kicks in.
"I came to this conclusion not too long ago," Uzi told the crowd. "I was gonna wait 'til later to say it but, you know, I'm dropping Luv Is Rage 3 and Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album. Relax. It's okay. After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour. … But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life."