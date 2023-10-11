Lil Uzi Vert Calls JT ‘My Baby Mom’ as She Adds Uzi’s Last Name to Her IG Page

JT reshared one of the Stories, adding, "Love you baby."

Although the couple don't share any children, the subject of kids and marriage came up when JT sat down with singer Kali Uchis for Interview. "I'm at a critical age, where people are having babies, people are getting married. My friends are dropping their kids off to fucking third grade and I'm like, 'Yo, I don't even have kids.' Caresha's son, Jai, went to the fifth or sixth grade. You get what I'm trying to say? It's so hard for everybody to connect," said the 30-year-old Miami native.

Uzi and JT reportedly became an item in 2019 but made things Instagram official in 2021 after a year of secrecy. Despite some bumps in the road, it seems the two could be taking the next big steps in their relationship.

The City Girls announced at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards that their third studio album RAW, an acronym for Real Ass Whores, on Oct. 20.