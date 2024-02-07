Kelly Rowland Defends Jay-Z’s Grammy Speech: ‘He Made a Lot of Artists Feel Very Seen’



“It’s really a big moment when you go to the Grammys as a kid, you’re voted for by your peers, and you’re not thinking of everything else that’s attached to it. That’s like the peak of career.”

As far as her former bandmate is concerned, Rowland says Beyoncé is “an icon” for good reason.

"I feel like she is an icon... and that's for a reason -- it's because she starts trends. She is innovative, her thoughts are big and bright and she just jumps for them and does it," Rowland said. "I think that her albums are a reflection of that, and it should be really celebrated in that way."

Rowland continued, "I'm not saying that because it's my sister, I'm saying it because it's the truth. I've seen the blood, sweat and tears that she puts into these projects, and her thoughts and her heart and her passion and her soul."

On Tuesday, Beyonce’s father Mathew Knowles told TMZ Live that his daughter had been snubbed for Album of the Year because of her label, Columbia Records, and not necessarily because of Grammy voters.