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Latest Stories

Julio Foolio
Music

Julio Foolio's Killers Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole

The four men, who were convicted last month, were sentenced by a judge who told them they still have "lives of value."

Shawn Setaro26 days ago
GoFundMe
Music

Family of Julio Foolio's Killer Receives Threats After Starting GoFundMe for Legal Fees

The fundraiser, created shortly after Sean Gathright's conviction, has raised less than $900 and drawn widespread online backlash.

Trey Alston60 days ago
Foolio
Music

Julio Foolio Murder Trial: Four Suspects Found Guilty

They could face the death penalty.

Trey Alston71 days ago
Julio Foolio with unique, tall dreadlocks, wearing a teal shirt with a graphic design, poses smiling and gesturing with his hands.
Music

One Suspect in Julio Foolio's Murder is Requesting to Be Tried Separately

Attorneys representing Rashad Murphy have filed court documents requesting a separate trial from his codefendants.

Joe Price131 days ago
Julio Foolio poses for photo.
Music

Judge Presiding Over Julio Foolio Murder Case Has Been Removed

The lawyer for Alicia Andrews, who was convicted of manslaughter in October, is now seeking a new trial.

Jose Martinez171 days ago
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Foolio with distinctive, tall dreadlocks smiles and gestures with his hands, wearing a turquoise T-shirt. An exit sign is visible.
Music

Julio Foolio Murder: Sentencing of Woman Convicted of Manslaughter Delayed

The woman’s lawyer says her legal team wants to ensure that her “rights are protected.”

Trace William Cowen222 days ago
Julio Foolio
Music

First Suspect Tried in Julio Foolio Murder Case Found Guilty of Manslaughter

Alicia Andrews was found guilty of manslaughter, rather than first-degree murder.

Shawn Setaro260 days ago
Rapper J $tash poses with a smile on the left. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Chief T. K. Waters speaks at a podium on the right
Music

Julio Foolio Murder Has Jacksonville Police Monitoring Rival Gangs: 'We’re Not Gonna Tolerate Any Retribution'

The rapper was gunned down in Tampa, Florida over the weekend while celebrating his 26th birthday.

Alex Ocho753 days ago
Rapper Julio Foolio displays jewelry in his car, while rapper SpotemGottem shows off jewelry in a kitchen
Music

Yungeen Ace Releases New Song "Do It" After Rival Julio Foolio’s Murder, Raps About His Opps Being Shot

Yungeen Ace and Julio Foolio have been embroiled in a violent feud for years.

Mark Elibert755 days ago
Julio Foolio smiling, wearing a t-shirt with a graphic of hands and symbols, making the "rock on" hand gesture inside a building near an exit sign
Music

Rapper Julio Foolio Reportedly Dead at 26 Following Shooting

The Jacksonville rapper was allegedly killed in a shooting while celebrating his 26th birthday in Tampa, Florida.

Alex Ocho756 days ago
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Jacksonville rappers
Music

The Explosive Rise of Jacksonville Rap

Jacksonville is home to one of the most explosive rap scenes in the country right now. Here's everything you need to know about the city's rising rappers.

Eric Wells1872 days ago

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