Latest Stories
Julio Foolio's Killers Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole
The four men, who were convicted last month, were sentenced by a judge who told them they still have "lives of value."
Family of Julio Foolio's Killer Receives Threats After Starting GoFundMe for Legal Fees
The fundraiser, created shortly after Sean Gathright's conviction, has raised less than $900 and drawn widespread online backlash.
Julio Foolio Murder Trial: Four Suspects Found Guilty
They could face the death penalty.
One Suspect in Julio Foolio's Murder is Requesting to Be Tried Separately
Attorneys representing Rashad Murphy have filed court documents requesting a separate trial from his codefendants.
Judge Presiding Over Julio Foolio Murder Case Has Been Removed
The lawyer for Alicia Andrews, who was convicted of manslaughter in October, is now seeking a new trial.
Julio Foolio Murder: Sentencing of Woman Convicted of Manslaughter Delayed
The woman’s lawyer says her legal team wants to ensure that her “rights are protected.”
First Suspect Tried in Julio Foolio Murder Case Found Guilty of Manslaughter
Alicia Andrews was found guilty of manslaughter, rather than first-degree murder.
Julio Foolio Murder Has Jacksonville Police Monitoring Rival Gangs: 'We’re Not Gonna Tolerate Any Retribution'
The rapper was gunned down in Tampa, Florida over the weekend while celebrating his 26th birthday.
Yungeen Ace Releases New Song "Do It" After Rival Julio Foolio’s Murder, Raps About His Opps Being Shot
Yungeen Ace and Julio Foolio have been embroiled in a violent feud for years.
Rapper Julio Foolio Reportedly Dead at 26 Following Shooting
The Jacksonville rapper was allegedly killed in a shooting while celebrating his 26th birthday in Tampa, Florida.
The Explosive Rise of Jacksonville Rap
Jacksonville is home to one of the most explosive rap scenes in the country right now. Here's everything you need to know about the city's rising rappers.