Cardi B Says ‘Coach Bag’ Line From "Like What" Was a Cam'ron Reference: 'This Is Just Real New York S--t'

Cardi B says her “Coach bag” line from her "Like What" freestyle was misunderstood.
On Friday, the rapper released her latest effort, a freestyle titled “Like What” which samples Missy Elliott’s 1999 hit “She’s A Bitch.” However, some fans did not take kindly to one specific bar in the song where Cardi appeared to diss the famous bag brand.
On “Like What,” Cardi raps, “Classy and a cunt / Blocks and money getting spunt / Like, like what? / Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want.”
“Yo, I’m getting jumped,” Cardi said on Instagram Live on Friday night around the two minute mark. “I be feeling like people from New York, like … we live in our own little world, right? I’m getting jumped because everybody’s like ‘Bitch, what’s wrong with Coach?’”
On “Hey Muma,” Cam’ron raps, “Yo, girl, get a notepad / You ain’t got no swag / And you so fine, it’s so sad / Still riding coach, need a Coach bag / Let me coach you, no coach tags / Get rid of that Coach bag.”
“In 2011, everybody started getting rid of their Coach shit. Honest truth, it was really because of Cam’ron,” said Cardi, describing herself as a major Dipset fan.
She continued, “When I was doing this song, that’s what I was thinking about. It’s like, ‘Bitch, do you want that or do you want this? You want a Chanel or you want this bag?’ Now everybody’s jumping me, I’m not trying to be on some rich shit and everything. This is just a real New York shit. I ain’t trying to offend none of y’all. I’ma buy me a Coach bag tomorrow, you hear me?”
There doesn’t seem to be any hard feelings from the fashion house, who tweeted from their account, “We love Cardi!!” to which the rapper responded with a “love ya” and a number of emojis.
Although we don’t have a title nor a street date, Cardi says her new album is coming this year. In the meantime, fans can look forward to her collaboration with Shakira titled “Punteria” off her upcoming album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry), due Mar. 22.
Listen to "Like What (Freestyle)" below.