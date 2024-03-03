Cardi B Says ‘Coach Bag’ Line From "Like What" Was a Cam'ron Reference: 'This Is Just Real New York S--t'

Cardi B says her “Coach bag” line from her "Like What" freestyle was misunderstood.

On Friday, the rapper released her latest effort, a freestyle titled “Like What” which samples Missy Elliott’s 1999 hit “She’s A Bitch.” However, some fans did not take kindly to one specific bar in the song where Cardi appeared to diss the famous bag brand.

On “Like What,” Cardi raps, “Classy and a cunt / Blocks and money getting spunt / Like, like what? / Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want.”

“Yo, I’m getting jumped,” Cardi said on Instagram Live on Friday night around the two minute mark. “I be feeling like people from New York, like … we live in our own little world, right? I’m getting jumped because everybody’s like ‘Bitch, what’s wrong with Coach?’”