Music

BIGBANG's Daesung Pays Tribute to Freddie Mercury During Group's First UK Show in 14 Years

The K-pop star called Queen "without a doubt" his favorite artist during his solo segment at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.

BIGBANG's Daesung in a studded leather jacket sings passionately on stage with a red background.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

BIGBANG’s Daesung paid tribute to Freddie Mercury while performing in the U.K.

The legendary K-pop boy group brought their XX: Cosmos World Tour to London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night (Sept. 26). During the performance, Daesung performed the iconic “Ay-yo” chant made famous by the late former Queen frontman.

"As you know, it's one of the most famous chants from Freddie Mercury," he said in English. "Queen is, without a doubt, my favorite artist. I still watch their Wembley Stadium performance all the time for my inspiration. So, I always swore that if I ever performed here in the U.K., I would say this on stage. Thank you for everything. I love you now and forever, Freddie Mercury."

You can see Mercury’s original chant, from Queen’s historic 1985 Live Aid set at Wembley Stadium, below. This was the famous performance re-created in the movie Bohemian Rhapsody.

BIGBANG’s concert, their first U.K. show since 2012, included a 31-song set that with hits like "Fantastic Baby," a"Bang Bang Bang," "Bad Boy," and "Sober.”

BIGBANG's 20th anniversary run resumes with through 2027 with stadium shows throughout Asia and Oceania.

Shop K-pop music and merch at Complex.

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