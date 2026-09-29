BIGBANG's Daesung Pays Tribute to Freddie Mercury During Group's First UK Show in 14 Years

The legendary K-pop boy group brought their XX: Cosmos World Tour to London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night (Sept. 26). During the performance, Daesung performed the iconic “Ay-yo” chant made famous by the late former Queen frontman.

"As you know, it's one of the most famous chants from Freddie Mercury," he said in English. "Queen is, without a doubt, my favorite artist. I still watch their Wembley Stadium performance all the time for my inspiration. So, I always swore that if I ever performed here in the U.K., I would say this on stage. Thank you for everything. I love you now and forever, Freddie Mercury."

You can see Mercury’s original chant, from Queen’s historic 1985 Live Aid set at Wembley Stadium, below. This was the famous performance re-created in the movie Bohemian Rhapsody.