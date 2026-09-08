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Latest Stories
Music
BIGBANG's Daesung Pays Tribute to Freddie Mercury During Group's First UK Show in 14 Years
The K-pop star called Queen "without a doubt" his favorite artist during his solo segment at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.
Alex Ocho4 minutes ago