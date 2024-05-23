Beyoncé Sued by New Orleans Group Over "Break My Soul" Sample

Beyoncé is facing a new lawsuit over one of her hit singles.

According to a complaint reviewed by Billboard, the 42-year-old singer, her record label Sony Music, and other parties are being sued by Da Showstoppaz, a New Orleans-based group that claims Beyoncé infringed their 2002 song “Release a Wiggle” for her 2022 Renaissance single “Break My Soul” by legally sampling Big Freedia’s 2014 song “Explode.”

Big Freedia, 46, legally known as Freddie Ross, who Da Showstoppaz accused of illegally lifting key lyrics from their song to create “Explode,” is also named as a defendant in the suit.