The Louisiana duo—who released their new album 'I Want to Die in New Orleans'—influenced your favorite SoundCloud rapper, and they want the world to know it.Shawn Setaro
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If you were Rihanna, you would probably assume that needing to prove anything about being Rihanna would never be required, especially at a bar.Trace William Cowen
"'Rhythm & Gash' is the 'Au Seve' of 2015..."Joseph JP Patterson
A complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases including the Sacai x Nike collection, Air Jordan 7 'Ray Allen,' Nike's annual 'Be True' pack, and more.Mike DeStefano