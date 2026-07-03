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Beyoncé, dressed in an off-the-shoulder gown with long gloves, holding a Grammy award while speaking at the microphone
Music

Beyoncé Sued by New Orleans Group Over "Break My Soul" Sample

The singer and other parties have been accused of illegally using key lyrics from Da Showstoppaz' "Release a Wiggle" to create "Break My Soul."

Alex Ocho787 days ago
Drake
Music

K'yanna Barber Didn't Know Drake's "In My Feelings" Shoutout Was Coming

Barber opened up about it all in a new interview.

Alex Galbraith2824 days ago

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