Sadot Santana
Joined October 2025 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
15 Things You Didn’t Know About Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny’s cultural impact reaches far beyond the charts as he prepares to take the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show by storm. Here are 15 things you didn't know about the Puerto Rican superstar.
Sadot Santana222 days ago
The 25 Best Reggaeton Artists of All Time
With Grammy-winning superstar Bad Bunny getting ready to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show, reggaetón will be centerstage. Here are the genre’s 25 best artists of all time.
Sadot Santana224 days ago