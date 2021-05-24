Beloved hip-hop producer 9th Wonder, who has worked with everyone from Kendrick Lamar to Jay-Z, is joining the faculty of Roc Nation’s Music, Sports & Entertainment school at Brooklyn’s Long Island University.

On Monday, Long Island University announced 9th Wonder has joined the school as a visiting professor and artist in residence. 9th Wonder (real name Patrick Denard Douthit) first started working as a lecturer in hip-hop history at NCCU’s Music Department in 2007, and now he’s bringing that expertise into the world of education once again. He will teach hip-hop history, and various other courses at the school.

“The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will welcome its inaugural class of exceptional students this fall who will be taught by world-renowned artists and educators, giving them practical insight and real-world, hands-on experience,” said Long Island University President Kimberly R. Cline. 9th Wonder’s joined a growing lineup of star lecturers at the school, including saxophonist Sam Newsome, and vocalist Colin Levin.

“Music changed my life and opened doors for me in ways that I never could have imagined, so it’s only right that we impart our knowledge to help the next generation of ambitious leaders,” 9th Wonder said. “I’m truly honored to teach at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment and look forward to equipping these students with the tools to break barriers in their own lives and careers.”

The school was first announced last year, and will be accepting enrollment from students this fall. 25 percent of the freshman class will be eligible to receive Roc Nation Hope Scholarships, offering them the opportunity to graduate debt free.