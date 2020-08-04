Jay-Z's Roc Nation has partnered with Long Island University Brooklyn for the launch of the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment.

Students can begin enrolling in the new school in fall 2021, with 25 percent of the freshman class eligible to receive Roc Nation Hope Scholarships, The Grio reports. These scholars will be chosen from a pool of academically competitive, first-time freshmen with the highest need and who are based in New York. They will be given individualized support and mentorship, and graduate from school debt-free.

Students in the Roc Nation School can major in undergraduate degrees like music, music technology, entrepreneurship and production, and sports management. Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez deemed the entertainment company’s partnership with LIU to be “a true investment in our community and young people in Brooklyn, in New York City, and beyond.”

The school aims to "introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent," she added.

“Our proximity in and around New York City’s epicenter of music and sports clearly positions us to offer unparalleled experiential learning and access to professional opportunities that will launch students to success,” LIU President Dr. Kimberly Cline said in a statement. “We look forward to joining with Roc Nation to offer an unprecedented educational resource that opens up the entertainment and sports world to a new and eager generation.”

The Roc Nation School will also provide resources to students in high school and those who are younger. Beginning in spring 2021, the school will open summer residential camps, which focus on music and sports management.