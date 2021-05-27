88rising celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a digital benefit concert dubbed Asia Rising Together.

The event, presented in partnership with Netflix, will feature a star-studded performance lineup that includes Guapdad 4000, Atarashii Gakko!, NIKI, Bizzy, and Luna Li, as well as guest appearances by RZA, Dumbfoundead, and Ocean Vuong. South Korean rapper/ singer CL has also been tapped to deliver a special introduction.

“This is a really unique livestream centered around family and culture,” said Audrey Mika, who will perform for the benefit concert. “I filmed part of my set with my mom and sister, and being able to share our Japanese roots on this platform is really special to me. I hope this shows everyone you can chase your dreams, stay true to yourself, and be proud of who you are in the process.”

In addition to the music sets, which will be broadcasted from around the world, Asia Rising Together will include “moments of poetry, meditation, and a special surprise or two.” It’ll also highlight a slew of charitable groups as well as raise funds for the Asian Mental Health Collective, an organization that provides low-cost mental health services for the AAPI community.

“88rising is committed to using music and our platforms to elevate AAPI voices, to raise awareness for issues affecting our AAPI community, and to denounce anti-Asian hate,” shared Sean Miyashiro, the CEO and Founder of 88rising. “We are proud to bring this benefit concert along with our many other AAPI-focused initiatives to the forefront so that everyone can have a hand in making the world a more peaceful place.”

You can stream Asia Rising Together now via YouTube above. The concert is going down just hours after 88rising announced the dates for its 2021 Head in the Clouds festival, which will take place from Nov. 6-7 in Pasadena, Californa. Presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. this Friday.