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88rising Asia Rising Together
Music

Livestream 88rising's Benefit Concert 'Asia Rising Together'

The event is going down in the final week of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It'll feature artists like RZA, Guapdad 4000, and more.

Joshua Espinoza1878 days ago
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Music

Diplo, CL, RiFF RAFF, and OG Maco Connect For "Dr. Pepper"

A true banger for the long weekend.

Zach Frydenlund4074 days ago
Music

Crush On You: CL Talks About Attending International Schools & Her Favorite American TV Show

The 23-year-old singer/rapper talks about her favorite American TV shows and what she was like in school.

Insanul Ahmed4167 days ago
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Skrillex ft. Diplo, CL, & G-Dragon - "Dirty Vibe (Ricky Remedy Remix)"

"Dirty Vibe" was no doubt one of the highlights of Skrillex's debut album Recess. The Diplo-assisted and K-rap stars CL and G-Dragon featured track wa

jakel4237 days ago
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Music

Watch K-Pop Star CL and Diplo Perform Live at the Style Icon Awards in South Korea

It's an easy-to-argue point that Korean pop music creates the ideal fusion between American pop tastes and electronic dance music. That being said, ne

marcuskdowling4279 days ago

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