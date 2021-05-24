The respect level for 6ix9ine might be at an all-time low, but the rapper is reportedly booking shows at a high rate.

On Sunday, 6ix9ine posted footage from his show at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas on Instagram. In the caption, 6ix9ine claims that he gets half a ticket for a show which is more than double the gaudy price a lot of artists are throwing around.

“RAPPERS LIE AND SAY THEY GET 200,000 A SHOW AND BE PERFORMING INFRONT A DEAD CROWD WITH 700 PEOPLE THERE,” 6ix9ine wrote. “I DROP 4 SONGS A YEAR AND GET 500,000 DOLLARS A SHOW AND DO ARENAS ‼️‼️‼️ TELL THESE RAPPERS CATCH THE FUCK UPPPPPPPPP”

There has been a recent resurgence of rappers revealing show prices. People like Moneybagg Yo claim to charge $200,000 for a performance while other acts like 21 Savage made it clear that he’s not leaving his house for anything less than six figures. But the artist that reigns supreme is Young Thug.

Thugger has said on multiple occasions that the bare minimum he’s charging for a show is $1 million. In fact, this price became the opening line for Young Thug and YSL’s viral single, “Ski.”

“The price I want for a show, you ‘gon need three promoters,” Young Thug raps.