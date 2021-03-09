People have been trying to find a suitable opponent for 50 Cent since Verzuz’s inception. In the process of denying any challengers, 50 took a shot at one of his several enemies, Jeezy.

50 explained during a recent conversation with The Morning Hustle that he thought Verzuz was something artists had to do because the world was quarantining. Yet now that things are starting to open up, he doesn’t find a purpose for the platform. In fact, he thinks the battles make participants look desperate for money and record sales.

“Soon as we come back outside I’m like, I don’t know why we’re still doing [Verzuz],” 50 said. “I think when they did the Jeezy, Gucci Mane [Verzuz], I think that that was desperation on Jeezy’s part trying to sell a record. … No, the record didn’t sell.”

“But I think that’s what that was leading up to it because they looked at how much a catalog would sell and how much exposure you’ll have ‘cause he was releasing a record at that point. Other than that, I don’t know why you would do that,” 50 continued.

It’s no secret that 50 Cent and Jeezy are not the best of friends. The Snowman sounded off on 50 and other opponents in his single, “Therapy for My Soul,” from his latest album, The Recession 2. Yet despite 50’s slightly bias assessment, Verzuz is looking to expand after being acquired by Triller on Tuesday.