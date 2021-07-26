Shortly after making his music festival debut at Rolling Loud Miami this past weekend, 42 Dugg has dropped the video for “Turnest N***a In the City.”

Directed by Gerard Victor, the dizzying video for the track puts the focus on Dugg and his closest friends in the CMG family. Enjoying his success from luxury cars and a private yacht along the Miami coast, the video gets straight to the point. The fun comes to an end briefly when the rapper gets pulled over by police, but he gets released almost as quickly as he was arrested. CMG’s Yo Gotti and EST Gee also show up in the clip for a quick cameo.

Taken from his recent mixtape Free Dem Boyz, the track is one of the most immediate the rapper has dropped yet. When FDB dropped back in May, it debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The project also featured appearances from the likes of Roddy Ricch, Future, Lil Durk, and Fivio Foreign.

Recently, it was reported that the Detroit MC was in the process of plea bargaining for his federal gun possession case related to a 2019 arrest. If convicted, Dugg could spend up to ten years behind bars.

Watch the video for “Turnest N***a In the City" above.