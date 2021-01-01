Uncle Murda released his annual “Rap Up” on Friday, where he reminisces on some of the biggest moments of 2020—and there was plenty to choose from this year.

Sitting at almost 14 minutes long, Murda launches the song by mourning the death of Kobe Bryant and calling out God for taking him stead of Lamar Odom or Delonte West, though Murda lets everyone know he’s only kidding.

Murda also laments the loss of Pop Smoke: “The Good die young it really wasn’t his time/him being dead, Tekashi still living is a crime,” Murda raps, shocked at how many rappers were shot this year, but that 6ix9ine remained untouched.

He clowns Jeezy for Gucci Mane’s “smoking on Pookie Loc” comments during their Verzuz battle, accuses Tory Lanez of shooting Megan Thee Stallion because he was thirsty, disses Funkmaster Flex for getting liposuction, and more.

Elsewhere, Murda raps about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, Trump and the presidential election, George Floyd’s murder, Rowdy Rebel’s release, stimulus checks, Jeremih’s bout with coronavirus, Jada and August Alsina’s entanglement, Clubhouse, and other moments.

At some points, he gets a bit personal and touches on his family, his viewpoints on the vaccine, his beef with Casanova, and more. Murda also claims that this will be his last “Rap Up,”after sharing a run-down of the years’ wildest moments for the last seven years.