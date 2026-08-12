Shaq Says He Doesn't Miss Playing in NBA, Calls Modern Players 'Cupcakes'

Shaquille O'Neal doesn't miss playing in the NBA, and his opinion of today's competition is one of the reasons why.

During a conversation with Rich Kleiman for Boardroom, Shaq was asked whether he ever finds himself wishing he could get back on the court. The four-time NBA champion didn't hesitate.

"No. Never. Never," O'Neal said. "Not against these cupcakes."

When Kleiman suggested that was a fitting way to end their conversation, Shaq made sure his assessment of the modern NBA couldn't be misunderstood.

"They're all cupcakes," Shaq asserted. "Write it down. Tweet it, Instagram it, and Facebook. And I said it."