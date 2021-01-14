Toronto's Top5 has been catching a lot of attention the last few months—for better or worse—and he's looking to ride the momentum into 2021.

The Drake-cosigned rapper is back with the official video for "2 Cases," the RicoRunDat-produced single he dropped in collaboration with 6ixBuzz earlier this month. The video, shot by Yellowtapez and edited by Orazio, sees Top5 turning up at a house party that's most definitely in violation of Ontario's current COVID-19 restrictions. But hey, at least everyone's wearing masks.

"We see him, we chase him (We chase him)/ They got my bro for 2 cases (Flippa)," spits the divisive 22-year-old MC from the city's Lawrence Heights neighbourhood on the hook. It's a direct reference to Toronto rapper Flippa, a.k.a. Saaid “Postman” Mohiadin, who's currently facing two first-degree murder charges.

Top5 first gained notoriety in 2014 when Drake name-dropped him in an Instagram post, causing his single "Shirt Off Shawty" to pop off. Drake would name-drop him again in his song "Grammys," off of 2016's Views.

Last August, Top5 made headlines for bringing traffic on Toronto's Highway 401 to a halt in order to shoot a music video.

Since breaking out, the rapper, who's currently under 365 Management Group Inc., has released a flurry of singles with views in the millions, but has yet to drop an album.